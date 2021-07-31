There’s no magic dust to pull out of a bag and spread across our drying fields to encourage rain to fall from the sky, sadly.
But plenty of local farmers wish they had some sort of wizardry in their back pocket as the temperature continues to rise and little to no rain falls from the sky.
Right now, Rockingham County farmers are grappling with a lack of rain that is proving problematic in countless ways to producers of all stripes — crops, poultry and cattle included.
In July of 2020 and 2019, the Dale Enterprise weather station recorded 3.12 inches and 2.98 inches of rain, respectively.
This July, only 1.74 inches has been recorded so far, according to National Weather Service data sourced from the Dale Enterprise weather station 5 miles west of Harrisonburg. The year-to-date total recorded at the station was 17.46 inches as of Wednesday, compared to the annual average to July 31 of 20.36.
For farmers, this poses a big problem. Cows need to be munching in the pastures, and if the grass isn’t growing, it forces farmers to tap into their winter feed supply. That’s a trickle-down problem nobody wants.
“We’ve made hay in August before, but this is not August,” said Art Mitchell, a Keezletown farmer.
A little rain would be nice and relief could come next week.
Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said widespread rainfall is possible early next week, but it is still uncertain.
Here’s hoping the sky opens up to help our local farmers along.
“You put those seeds in the ground, you have to have faith,” Mitchell said. “But then it’s up to the Lord to send the rain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.