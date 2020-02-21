Local journalism is important.
When it comes to what you need to be informed on what’s going on in your community, your local newspaper — whether it be the traditional print product or online — should play a major role in your life (if we don’t say so ourselves).
That’s why Harrisonburg High School is so lucky to have Valerie Kibler, the journalism adviser for the school’s nationally recognized Newsstreak student newspaper. And, on April 26, the rest of the state will learn the value of what Kibler brings to this crazy career when she’s inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame as part of its 14-member 2020 class.
Kibler is no rookie. She’s been advising school newspapers for more than 30 years, starting in Southwest Virginia before making her way to the Friendly City. Much like the seasoned (and salty) ink-stained veterans of this trade, she’s seen the changes during that time.
“There are so many more ways … to report,” she said.
The newspaper she advises has followed suit, with a top-notch website and social media accounts spread over cyberspace.
She’s learned a lot as well, maybe just as much as her students. She’s seen the profession change along with the perception of student journalism on the high school level. One of the many things Kibler has learned over the years is you cannot discount teenagers’ opinions or label them as immature.
“I’ve seen kids in situations make more mature decisions than adults, whether it’s to run a story or not, or how to report it,” Kibler said.
Much like their professional counterparts, those staffers at the Newsstreak are learning to make tough decisions that aren’t going to make everybody happy, they’re learning to ask the tough questions and, probably most importantly, they’re learning how to make a viable and important product that students at Harrisonburg High School should be reading to stay informed.
You’ve heard all the talk about this business. It’s hard to ignore the buyouts and the veterans leaving either of their own volition or at the behest of others. But, at the same time, there is a future when it comes to journalism. It’s important and will remain important for decades to come.
That’s thanks to people like Kibler, who are making sure the next generation of journalists is ready to heed the call.
