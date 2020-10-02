His name is Matthew Hulvey, a local kid you may have seen at his church, Horizon Christian Fellowship in Harrisonburg.
The Dayton native grew up working on his family’s farm, with a keen interest in construction.
Upon graduation from Turner Ashby High School in 2009, he enrolled at James Madison University, where he studied engineering.
He also worked in facilities management at the university.
His hard work paid off with a job at Nielsen Builders after graduation, and he rose to the rank of project manager by the time he was 28 years old.
Jean Hieber, director of human resources for the Harrisonburg firm, was so impressed she nominated him for the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal’s 10 Under 40 last year.
“His leadership is outstanding, which he has proven time and time again — particularly as he manages our projects and represents Nielsen in the community,” Hieber wrote in her nomination form.
We can’t say we know much about Hulvey before Hieber reached out to us, and that’s too bad.
And it’s why we’re asking you, our readers, to help us shine the light on more up and coming leaders in the local business community.
Nominations are being accepted on our website until Nov. 1. The rules are simple — nominees must be younger than 40 and not have been featured in the annual list before.
We want to hear about more of the Hulveys in our community, and we need your help. So, go to DNROnline.com and brag about that great hire you made, your neighbor who you saw build a business from scratch with their blood, sweat and tears, the member of your church whose success allowed them to come through when your congregation needed help.
We won’t know unless you tell us about them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.