Newly appointed Appalachian Regional Commission co-chairs Gayle Manchin and Gov. Ralph Northam have an ambitious agenda for the group, including seeking federal funding for broadband, highway expansion and opioid addiction programs
Manchin — a native West Virginian and the first Mountain State resident to serve as an ARC co-chair — and Northam should be well-suited to achieve the goals. Both should understand the issues — limited broadband, access to health care and of course the opioid scourge — are common themes throughout the ARC’s 13 states.
“I would really like to showcase the ARC and show how it can pull people together to meet common challenges and issues, and find solutions to those problems. I hope we can do that,” Manchin said.
Indeed. The issues facing the region are many, and we urge Manchin and Northam to work with governors and leaders throughout the 13 states to tackle the challenges we face.
