It was National Fire Prevention Week, and in observing the occasion, local fire departments suggested we should all “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
When local firefighters suggest something that has to do with fire safety, we’re apt to listen. And so should you.
It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise, it’s time to take action.
Was that a beep? Then it’s time to get on your feet and get out of your house — it’s suggested that families have an evacuation plan. Outside is from where you should call 911, and stay out there. Let the firefighters do their jobs.
An irritating single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds, however, means the battery in your smoke detector is low. Replace it.
Harrisonburg residents can get smoke detector help from the city fire department by calling headquarters at 540-432-7703 during normal business hours, or they stop by any of the city’s four fire stations, to ensure smoke detectors are working in their homes.
Heck, the department will even replace an old one for free. That could be a lifesaver, which is what Fire Prevention Week is about, after all.
