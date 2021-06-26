With Fourth Of July just around the corner, the Harrisonburg Fire Department wants to remind city residents that fireworks and sparklers are illegal in the city limits. Yes, that includes sale, use and possession.
According to the HFD, fireworks cause an average of 18,500 fires per year, that figure includes 1,300 structure fires and 300 vehicle blazes. None of those are good on the streets of a densely populated city.
“It is imperative to us that residents strictly follow this ordinance — not only for their safety, but also for the safety of those around you,” says Fire Chief Matt Tobia.
Following the city ordinance can also keep residents free of injury. According to the National Fire Protection Association, there were nearly 13,000 firework-related injuries in 2017, in addition to eight deaths. Of those, 28 percent were caused by sparklers. Sparklers burn between 1,200 and 2,000 degrees. Most firework-related injuries occur around the Fourth of July.
Once the sun sets on July 4, it’s not hard to see why there are all these injuries.
But, the reality is, fireworks should be left to the experts, and there is no drought of local places to see those experts do their thing between now and Independence Day.
We recommend you check those out, and keep all 10 fingers as safe — and together — as possible.
