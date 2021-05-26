It’s that time of year again, when the weather stays warm, the days are longer and everybody wants to take in the spectacular vistas along Skyline Drive.
Of course, with more people heading to Shenandoah National Park, the National Park Service wants to remind visitors to leave it as they found it.
Since we’re proud of that gem that runs along the border of Rockingham County, we’ll join the refrain — leave no trace.
On the NPS website are listed the Leave No Trace Seven Principles:
- Plan ahead and prepare
- Travel and camp on durable surfaces
- Dispose of waste properly
- Leave what you find
- Minimize campfire impacts
- Respect wildlife
- Be considerate of other visitors
None of these seven principles are hard to follow, and all of them should be done so that countless generations can enjoy the Shenandoah National Park we love as it was meant to be seen.
