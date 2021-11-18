Over the next few days, you’re going to hear a lot about the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving meal, how folks — now vaccinated — will assemble together for the annual family-friendly holiday feast and about the camaraderie of family.
We’re hoping you take the time, while preparing your own family get-together, to think about those who aren’t as lucky as the rest of us.
We’re not just talking food insecurity, though that is a mind-boggling problem in a country such as the United States. We’re talking about those who, for some reason or another, are forced to spend Thanksgiving alone.
There is a myriad of reasons why some of us don’t have a place to go or anybody to spend time with on Thanksgiving. For plenty, work beckons. While national retailers and other businesses are trending toward shuttering their doors a week from today, plenty will still be open for business. That means someone has to work. That means someone, or a family, is left at home.
For others, it’s lack of a family altogether.
No matter what it is, Thanksgiving kicks off a monthlong holiday season that while celebratory for plenty can lead to bouts of depression for others.
It’s imperative that during this time people know there is help out there and that there is nothing to be ashamed of to seek such help.
No judgments.
Self-care is important. And if the holidays get you down, that help is there. Just reach out. A friend, your neighbor, someone. Anyone will do.
And, for those of us who are “OK” during the holidays, lending that ear should be important as well.
We’ll all realize that, yes, there’s plenty for us to be thankful for out there.
