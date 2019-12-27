Just under a week left in the holiday season and the good news keeps rolling in. This time, let's head to Harrisonburg High School, where senior Cam'Ron Stuart is racking up college-acceptance letters like Christmas cards.
Yes, this is something that should put a smile on all our faces.
By the time Stuart graduates, he'll have the pick of the litter when it comes to college choices. Heck, it's not even January and he already has 13 acceptance letters compared to zero rejections.
The news gets even better, though: He wants to return to Harrisonburg and teach at HHS when his college career is done and he's got a nice diploma to hang on his home office wall. More of this, please.
Which college will it be from? Who knows? But he has plans on how he's going to tell the world (or, the least, his family and friends) — he's going to do it with a gender-reveal type party, except the "gender" will be his college choice.
Again, more of this, please.
If 5-star high school athletes can keep the Twitter-sphere on edge by teasing their college choices, why not the same for someone whose future will be in academia? You do you, Cam'Ron. Make us wait. Keep us on the edge of our seats.
Because if he wants to come back after college and teach in the city, we should all be waiting to welcome him back, too.
"It's a really welcoming place," he said.
We hear you, Cam'Ron. We'll be waiting to see what your college choice is, and we'll also be waiting for you to graduate, come back and teach right here in Harrisonburg.
