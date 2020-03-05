The six fatal crashes that took place on Brocks Gap Road between 2014 and 2019 are six too many.
Bottom line: We want our roads to be safe. Also a bottom line: We're well aware it's folly to expect the roads in our county to be 100% safe. But there are things we, as drivers, can do. There are also things the Virginia Department of Transportation and our local law enforcement can do as well to turn six into none in the next five-year span.
For those not "in the know," Brocks Gap Road (Va. 259) runs from Broadway through the northern corner of Rockingham County to West Virginia and, as we've written before, it can be a white-knuckler on the best of days. Part of it is its two-lane fate. Another part is increased traffic and distracted drivers — the latter a countrywide issue.
On Feb. 13, VDOT held a meeting to hear input about how to improve safety on the road, which more than 125 people attended. Area residents said completing West Virginia's Corridor H and tougher punishments for speeding would help make the road less dangerous.
"Definitely, from a patrol standpoint, we're trying to get our folks out there as much as possible, even if it's just for a short time," Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said.
Let's thank the sheriff for that.
But about Corridor H?
It's an expansion of U.S. 48 in the Mountain State that's been in the works for decades and, when complete, will run 157 miles from Davis, W.Va., to that state line and, we hope, eventually to Strasburg. VDOT, though, currently has no plans for the Virginia portion of the roadway.
We hope that does change, because West Virginia officials expect that when the stretch to Strasburg is complete, it could divert traffic off Brocks Gap Road and make it easier for tractor-trailers aiming for Interstate 81. In turn, that could make Brocks Gap Road a little bit lighter on truck traffic.
Completing Corridor H "would be great because it would make the road safer and less congested," said Jason Crist, who owns Riverside Body Shop along Va. 259 between Fulks Run and Broadway.
"There's definitely a lot of semi-trucks passing through," Crist said. "There's no other really good way to get to West Virginia."
Alas, the last portion in West Virginia is not slated to even begin until 2027 and VDOT's plan on widening a 9-mile stretch between West Virginia and Hopkins Gap Road and install rumble strips on the shoulder isn't expected to start until 2022.
So, for the foreseeable future, the onus is on the drivers. We're the key that can turn six into zero.
