It should come as no surprise that out of more than 9,000 responses the Virginia Department of Transportation received courtesy of its Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail feasibility study, only 3% had concerns about the project.
The reality is, most of us don’t fill out such surveys on things we don’t want to happen. Or, at least, that’s how it usually works.
That’s not to say the study was just smoke and mirrors, because the number of responses, 9,283 according to Brad Reed, a planner with the VDOT’s Staunton District, was a record for the district.
This shows there’s plenty of interest in this linear park running from Broadway to Front Royal along 48.5 miles of out-of-service Norfolk Southern tracks. Of course, at some point, getting NS to sell the track — and at a reasonable price point — will have to happen. But, until then, let’s just enjoy what the survey found.
Thirty-eight percent said they would use it for walking, with nearly just as many (36%) saying they would be regulars on their bikes.
During Wednesday’s presentation, we also learned the trail could be completed in six segments, with an 11.5-mile-long segment stretching from Broadway to Caverns Road in Shenandoah County.
With the proposed local segment's little overgrowth and stunning views of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River and Massanutten ridge, there is hope this segment could be the first.
As Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Trails Coordinator Jennifer Wampler said, this project won’t happen on the cheap and the towns along the way might have to put some “skin in the game.”
There’s still a ways to go.
Kelly McClarly, director of DCR’s planning and recreation resources division, said the department will be accepting additional comments on the survey until Aug. 21.
The study will begin to be written in August, with a draft expected between September and October, McClarly said. The department is required to submit its report to the chairs of the House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations and Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations by Nov. 1.
Then, of course, there’s Norfolk Southern: The linchpin to it all.
Now it's time to wait and see if this outdoor dream becomes a reality.
