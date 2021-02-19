As we type these lines, another Virginia Department of Transportation truck rumbles by, plow on the ground scraping and pushing the snow and sleet to the side of the road.
Thankfully, the cars behind this latest behemoth slow down, give it space and let the person behind the wheel of the truck do their job.
We’re no major metro area. And we’re certainly not in the Great White North, where major snowfalls are a constant during the winter months and multimillion dollar snow-clearing budgets are a part of the city and county coffers.
Around here, we depend on VDOT and our local towns and city — none of which have anything close to a “fleet” — to keep our roads clear, thus keeping them safe to drive on. In turn, those driving the plows depend on the drivers.
They depend on us staying off the roads if we can, and if we’re forced to drive, to stay out of their way, at the very least. Give them room, let them do their jobs.
Yes, sitting in a truck for shifts on end and driving roads too treacherous for most sounds unenviable. It also sounds important.
So let’s make sure those drivers stay as safe as they can by doing our part. And let’s brew a cup of coffee for them as thanks along the way.
