The eye-opening fact, according to the Jed Foundation — a nonprofit organization that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults in the United States — is that suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people.
According to the organization, it is estimated that for every young person who dies by suicide, there are 100 to 200 others who attempt it. These statistics are frightening and show, sadly, that pandemic is far from over.
Suicide is also impacting our veterans. According to the Costs of War Project at Brown University, an estimated 30,177 active-duty military personnel and veterans have died by suicide since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Again, these are numbers nobody wants to read.
It’s what makes September — Suicide Prevention Month — such an important month for shining a light on those who are going through a dark time.
What we need to remember, and what we need to keep out there, is that there is help.
The National Suicide Prevention hotline is always open, no matter the month, no matter the day, no matter the hour. Calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or texting START 741-741 opens a free and confidential conversation with a trained counselor at your fingertips.
This year, on Oct. 16 at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton, the Out of the Darkness Greater Shenandoah/Charlottesville Walk is back to being in person. Already, $43,265.77 has been raised with 250 participants and 30 teams signed up.
Sure, that’s next month, but it’s the organization’s hashtag that rings very true: #TogetherToFightSuicide
Yes, let’s do that. Together.
