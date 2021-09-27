It’s a simple thing to do this week, really.
Find a red light bulb, put it in a socket and light up your home at night to honor the firefighters who died in the line of duty — a duty that helps keep all of us safe.
That’s what the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is asking for this week during its Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters campaign. During this time, we’re sure you’re going to see firehouses and hopefully a few city and town halls glowing red.
We think it would be pretty cool to see plenty of private homes lit up as well.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there have been 96 firefighter fatalities so far this year. In 2020, 102 fatalities were reported by the USFA.
Each name on the list is a daughter or a son, maybe a sister or a brother. Each name just doing their job.
So let’s get a red light bulb. Let’s clean those spider webs off the socket and let’s light up our homes in red this week.
Frankly, it’s the least we can do.
