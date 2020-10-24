If you have ever been to the Southwest Virginia towns of Abingdon or Damascus, we don’t have to tell you about the Creeper Trail.
But what the heck, we’re going to anyway.
It runs 35.5 miles from Whitetop to Abingdon and, if we can be honest here, it’s a tree-lined gem with fantastic views, some awesome trestles (our favorite is the curving span over the South Holston River) and gives bicycle riders or walkers hours of back-to-nature peace.
Yes, it’s a great place to visit that makes us green with envy.
And this is what has us excited about the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership’s plan to turn 38.5 miles of unused train tracks into a similar trail that will span from Broadway to Strasburg.
Oh, boy. Do we hope this happens. So we’ll throw much-earned kudos to Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, for introducing and keeping alive a budget amendment calling for the Department of Conservation and Recreation to assess the feasibility of developing this future apple in our eyes.
The amendment had no cost associated with it and would only add language to DCR’s existing natural resources budget.
Wilt said DCR told him the feasibility study could be worked into its budget at no additional cost, leaving the Broadway delegate to believe the amendment would be agreed to by the House of Delegates with ease.
“There would be no money right off the bat, not tax money involved right up front, and it could be approved for grants [in the future],” Wilt said. “And that’s what gets me. It failed in the House, but fortunately Sen. Hanger kept it alive in the Senate.”
Imagine spending a day walking along the trail, stopping in the 10 communities it is proposed to pass through, or taking in the scenes at one of the three Civil War battlefields the trail will touch. Seriously, we may channel our inner 14-year-old and go purchase ourselves bikes if this happens.
“Broadway being the southern terminus of the trail would be huge, as it would be the spot where many people would begin or end their hike or bike, and we feel they would spread out in town to the restaurants and businesses,” said Kyle O’Brien, Broadway’s town manager. “The potential for new recreational businesses would also be great. It really has unlimited potential for the town from an economic development standpoint.”
How can anybody not agree?
Let’s make this happen.
