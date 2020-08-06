Just because the landscape of public schools keeps changing during the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t mean there aren’t needs.
Students are still going to need pens, they’ll still need paper and they’ll still need plenty of other things to help them level the learning field.
Enter the United Way’s Stuff The Bus campaign.
While this year’s drive won’t feature those of us with a little money to spare walking out of our favorite stores to drop off a pack of pens to volunteers, it’s still as vital as ever to help. And with the United Way turning the event into an online affair, it just may be easier.
Starting today and ending Aug. 16, you can go to https://uwhr.org/stuffthebus and donate what you can to students in both the Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools systems. For Rockingham County, according the United Way’s website, all proceeds go toward school supplies, for Harrisonburg the proceeds will go toward “general school readiness and support.”
Everything is needed now more than ever as uncertainty is the name of the game when it comes to what schools will look like once they start up.
We could tell you more, but we’ll let the United Way’s website do the talking:
• $100 provides three-ring binders for a full class
• $75 provides crayons for 50 students
• $50 provides spiral notebooks for an entire class
• $25 provides markers for five students
• $10 provides two packages of pencils
• $100 provides school supplies and a backpack
• $100 provides an individual counseling session
• $100 provides a health appointment for school physical exam and TB screening
• $100 provides a week of groceries for a family
• $50 provides a group counseling session
• $40 provides an hour of mentoring service
• $25 provides a back-to-school outfit
• $25 provides a winter coat
Let’s all do our part, if able, to make sure no student goes without what they need this challenging school year.
