It takes a special kind of person to become a teacher. This, we should all know.
It takes patience, it takes dedication and it takes a genuine caring for the students. At least, it should take all of that and, thankfully, that seems to be the case for our local teachers.
Need proof?
Look no further than Keister Elementary School teacher Maggie Hagy, who beamed as around 2,000 more students reported to in-person learning and Hagy finally returned to the classroom after nearly a year of teaching in the virtual realm.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic reached our shores and spread into Virginia, Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools have gradually welcomed students back. Both divisions showed a willingness to play it safe all the while ready to adjust as health guidelines have changed.
The way things are going right now, it looks like, at the very least, a return to “normal” schooling is in our future come fall — if not sooner.
HPCS started the school year with about 10% of students in the classroom and gradually lifted the threshold from there. On Monday, about 50% of students were back in the buildings. We’re sure that number is a blessing for parents, who also had to adjust their “normal” lifestyle to make sure their children were learning while at home.
But, for one day at least, all those stressful moments appeared to go away as Hagy watched all those students return.
“It was like watching joy walk through the doors,” she said.
We agree.
