We get it. Once you get home from work and turn on your favorite national 24-hour cable news network, you’re flooded with the news getting screamed at you.
Maybe it’s why some of us prefer to take a break by putting on a football game, the Major League Baseball postseason or maybe the Freeform channel to watch some of the best (and worst) cheesy Halloween movies Hollywood has produced. (We recommend the highly underrated “Hotel Transylvania” franchise or maybe, dare we say, “Hocus Pocus” — with apologies to the town of Elkton, of course.)
Taking those news stations into account, it’s not hard to understand the strong feelings right now toward all those involved in Washington, D.C. But what is tough for us to understand is the lack of interest in our local elections, if our Letters to the Editor are any indication.
Here’s the truth. Since setting an Oct. 20 deadline for election Letters to the Editor or Open Forums right here on this Forum page, we’ve received far too few on local elections. To be honest, while we haven’t done an official count yet, it would probably take just one hand. On the other hand, however, our cup-o’-presidential-election-letters runneth over.
And, like wallpaper, we can tell you exactly how they read (and you’ve read them here).
Yes, that’s a concern.
Have we become so entrenched with Washington that we’ve forgotten the importance of local elections? The policies that most directly impact the large swath of us start right here — in Harrisonburg, in Rockingham County and in our towns.
Don’t get us wrong — who sits in Congress and the White House is important. But those folks in Washington aren’t going to fill any potholes for you, keep your utility costs in check or make sure that your city’s or town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic keeps you safe.
Granted, your mayor or city or town council won’t cut you a stimulus check. But if the past few months have proven anything, it’s that those governing bodies can help keep small businesses afloat — of course with thanks to federal money. But it’s the councils, the boards of supervisors who decide how to allocate those funds.
And there’s only one way for you to have a say in all of that — to care about who sits on the dais.
Again, our deadline for submissions is Oct. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.