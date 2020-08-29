During what best could be described as a trying time for school administrators, it’s easy to say they’re in an unenviable position.
Plenty of parents want students back in schools, plenty want them to learn online until the COVID-19 pandemic is more under control, both locally and nationally. And, thankfully, both our local public school districts, Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County, have done a more than admirable job of wading through this mess.
The first point was both school districts’ decisions to start the year with distance learning. The second has been their willingness to embrace innovation and good, old fashioned elbow grease to get things done.
In Harrisonburg, the district has turned to itself to supply personal protective equipment. The maintenance staff has been cranking out hand sanitizer stations, of which they have made 98, and customizable plexiglass barriers, of which they have made between 100 and 150, according to Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for the division. These are going to be needed Monday, when an estimated 11% of the division’s students return to school.
Harrisonburg Public School Superintendent Michael Richards was right last month when he said the mid-March shutdown of schools put systems in scramble mode, and it appears his school division used the time between then and Monday’s start to figure things out.
We should be very thankful for that.
