Standing along the side of East Side Highway on Tuesday, Rebecca Roadcap added more flowers to the ever-growing memorial for her 17-year-old son, Michael.
There were too many to count leaning up against the wooden cross with his name on it along with two cans of Monster Energy drink. In the ditch, there was a pile of roses and standing next to Rebecca was her daughter, Brittany.
Michael, who was attending East Rockingham High School this year after two at Spotswood, died in a two-car crash Friday along this stretch of road in the shadow of the MillerCoors plant. Rebecca was out there with family from out of town who attended Michael’s funeral service Monday. She was also out hoping the person who worked at MillerCoors and stopped to try to help her son was around.
“I’d like some answers,” she said.
We’d like to never have to write another story about anybody losing their lives on our local roads, no matter the victim’s age. But there’s something about seeing such a young life lost on our highways and byways that cuts a little deeper. It stings. It’s because someone like Michael Roadcap just started to write his story.
And his story was going well.
A popular wrestler among the tight-knit grappling community, he won the Valley District championship at 145 pounds in February, racked up a 69-25 record with 39 pins in two years on the high school mat and left a lasting impact on those around him.
“He always had good seasons,” Rebecca said, finally able to smile.
Teammates loved him, opponents respected him and coaches admired his work ethic. This was all chronicled in Daily News-Record reporter Cody Elliott’s story on Michael Roadcap in Wednesday’s paper.
“I’ve heard many coaches say that we probably took more from Michael than we could have ever given him in his lifetime,” said Jeremy Whitmore, head coach at the Shenandoah Valley Wrestling Club. “That loss cuts deep. It’s cliché to say that you wish you had an entire room of Michael Roadcaps, but it’s 110% the truth with Michael.”
According to Virginia State Police, as of Wednesday, there was no new information available on the crash. What the accident does, however, is serve a stark reminder to high school students of the dangers involved when driver’s licenses are earned.
Now, along with Michael Roadcap’s family, there are two local high schools grieving and a wrestling community lost one of its bright young stars.
“It really takes everyone by shock and makes you realize how precious life really is,” said Tim Leach, Spotswood’s athletic director. “Michael lived every day to the best of his ability and always strived to be the best he could be.”
Michael will also leave a legacy — younger sister Brittany, a freshman at East Rockingham who also wrestles and has been set up for success thanks to her big brother.
She’ll serve as a reminder for what the local wrestling community has lost while keeping the name Roadcap alive on mats in gyms across the Valley.
