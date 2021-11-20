If the supply crisis has taught us one thing, it should be this: “Make More on Shore” in America. The dozens of cargo ships off the coast of California certainly make many things clear:
- The United States imports far, far too many goods that should be made/manufactured at home.
- Consumers care little if most of what they buy comes from overseas.
- Too many U.S. companies put profits first: their products are manufactured overseas because labor costs are lower.
The prices for most goods have gone up as those goods sit in cargo containers on ships floating out in the ocean.
California’s Port of Los Angeles — considered the busiest in the U.S. — is struggling to keep up with the crush of cargo containers arriving at its terminals.
Neighboring ports, which move more than a quarter of all American imports, are a choke point in the global supply chain.
There is no question: The supply chain snarl is helping to drive inflation.
Before the pandemic, it was highly unusual for ships to wait for a berth at the ports. Now, the average wait time for unloading is 13 days. Most Americans are apathetic about the situation, preferring to complain rather than lobby their representatives to entice change.
It appears as if nothing will ever change.
