It’s still October, a time when the color pink is prevalent in our communities, making us aware it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
One in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime, according to medical experts. The most significant risk factors for breast cancer are gender — being a woman — and growing older.
Early detection and treatment remain the best defense in fighting the disease.
When detected early, breast cancer has a five-year survival rate exceeding 90%, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Mammograms are safe and the most effective screening tool used to find breast cancer, finding cancers at the earlier stages, according to Susan G. Komen For the Cure.
Approximately 284,200 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed this year — accounting for one in every three diagnoses of cancer in women — and 44,130 people will die from the disease, according to statistics from the American Cancer Society. The numbers also show there will be 2,650 men who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and 530 will die.
Breast cancer death rates in this country continue to fall because determined and dedicated doctors, organizers and survivors are getting the word out: Early detection saves lives. In fact, the mortality rate from breast cancer decreased by 40% from 1984 through 2017, statistics show.
We encourage women in the community to do regular — at least monthly — self checks and also to schedule a clinical breast examine and a mammogram.
Make the appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.