Depression is the real deal, it hits hard. Add in the sense of hopelessness that comes with being stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty and discouraging news headlines thrown at you from all angles and the pit gets deeper for those who suffer from this debilitating condition.
And it’s impacting more than just those who have a history of depression. Maybe the current state of things is thrusting more and more of us into a black hole from which we feel we can’t escape.
Now, more than ever, it’s time to seek help. Think about it: there are couples out there who haven’t held hands since this outbreak hit our shores — one living at home, the other living in a nursing facility. There are grandparents who haven’t seen their grandkids — and maybe even their own children — since March when all our worlds were turned upside down. There are people who haven’t worked since businesses closed their doors, sitting at home wondering when they’ll get called back in with rents, mortgages and other bills looming over their heads.
Sitting at home by yourself is no way to fight off the darkness. But reaching out to others is a great way to shine some light. Pick up the phone and make that call to someone you haven’t talked to in a while, FaceTime with grandma and grandpa, let mom and dad know you’d love to talk.
Most of all, if needed, seek out professional help. Online, you can find plenty of places locally and regionally that can lend the kind of hand some of us need right now.
If you’re a natural introvert, try Shenandoah National Park and its many hiking trails — the fresh air and birdsong do a body, and mind, good.
Just do something. You’re not alone.
Let’s all make the effort to ensure that nobody is.
