It’s called the Great Community Give, and the fifth annual day of giving is today.
Now, it’s time to make it even greater as the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County hopes to reach $5 million raised in five years. Yes, that’s possible. And, yes, every little bit helps.
It’s not just big-time donations to our local nonprofits that make this day special, it’s the little things. Random acts of kindness when regular folks like you and me open our checkbooks or take out our credit cards with the hopes of making a difference.
Think about this: In 2021, a year that raised $1,772,818, smashing the $1 million goal, 63% of the gifts made were less than $50; over 2,000 donations of $10 were given, according to the Community Foundation.
That’s important. Those stats let us know that it’s everybody who is helping make a huge difference toward the nonprofits.
The day is also important, and has been for four years now. Since its inception, $3,390,214 has been raised for local agencies. With the goal of hitting the cumulative $5 million mark, that means $1,609,786 needs to be raised today. Looking at last year’s number and the day’s steady rise since it brought in $276,820 in 2018, makes it clear the goal is attainable.
Doing your part is easy; the 125 local nonprofits involved will appreciate it.
As we like to say: Every little bit helps.
