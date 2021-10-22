Looking for yet another reason to get the COVID-19 vaccine? A Cleveland Clinic patient recently was told his life-saving kidney transplant would have to be delayed because the donor is unvaccinated.
According to a report by another media outlet, the Ohio man is in debilitating pain because of cysts covering his kidneys, but the hospital said his donor’s choice — against receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — presented a risk.
The family is upset because they believe this is a change in protocol by the hospital, but there are similar policies in place all over the country.
While the Cleveland Clinic looks for solutions for this one patient, it hammers home the point that remaining unvaccinated creates untold risks for more than the person who has made that choice. In this case, it is affecting the health and well-being of a transplant patient.
Hospitals do not make decisions like these lightly. These are well-educated medical professionals and scientists trying to “do no harm,” as the Hippocratic oath puts it. For goodness sake, folks, if you were looking for one more piece to help make your decision to get this done, this is it.
