Rockingham County Fire and Rescue personnel are trained professionals, ready to respond to medical emergencies at all hours in every corner of their 850-square-mile coverage area.
Just because they are prepared to handle an emergency doesn’t mean they don’t need a hand.
To that end, officials developed a voluntary form for residents to fill out outlining their medical history, medications, allergies and other information useful when 911 is the only option.
Sometimes, responders must rely on neighbors or family members to get a patient’s medical history, which may be incomplete or inaccurate, according to Steve Powell, Rockingham County emergency medical services division chief.
Patients also may be unable to explain their medical history to emergency responders, or not know the exact medicine they are taking or remember their full medical history when experiencing a health emergency, Powell said
“If they have that written down ahead of time, it’s easier for us to [help] them more effectively and efficiently,” said Fiona Albertson, county life safety technician.
The form is to be filled out and placed some place convenient and conspicuous, such as the inside of the front door or on the fridge.
The information will be used to treat a patient until they arrive at the hospital and then relayed to medical staff.
Consider taking the time to fill the form out, and encourage relatives, friends and neighbors, particularly the vulnerable.
It not only helps first responders to do their job — it could help save a life.
