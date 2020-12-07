Many U.S. hospitals are under siege because of COVID-19. Both in personnel and other resources, they need all the help they can get.
Earlier this year, when most people thought the epidemic would peak by this fall, Congress acted wisely by including in the CARES Act a provision suspending part of a 2011 law. That statute reduces Medicare payments to hospitals by 2%, through something called the Medicare “sequester.”
Whether that ever was wise is questionable. It certainly makes no sense now — but the CARES Act suspension expires on Dec. 31.
U.S. Reps. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and Brad Schneider, D-Ill., have introduced a bill to extend the relief from Medicare cuts for the duration of the emergency.
As McKinley put it, at a time when health care workers need help, Congress should do all it can “to ease their burden.”
“Now is not the time to reinstitute across the board cuts to our providers,” agreed Schneider.
Precisely. Just one aspect of the crisis makes the point: Many hospitals are coping with severe staff shortages. Part of the reason for that is the crush of COVID-19 patients, which threatens to overcome some health care facilities. Another challenge has been hospital personnel coming down with the disease themselves or being forced to take time off the job because they need to be quarantined.
Hospitals dealing with financial crunches — which would be aggravated if the Medicare cuts kick back in — are limited in incentives they can offer for temporary personnel and overtime they can pay for permanent staffers.
Now is not the time for lack of financial resources to make the crisis worse. The McKinley-Schneider bill should be approved with dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.