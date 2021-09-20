In Saturday’s paper, we told you the story about the death of retired Harrisonburg Police Department K-9 Shadow.
In that story, we all learned about the bond the handler had with his K-9 partner. And, yes, we use the word "partner." Because ask any police officer or military member about their K-9, and they don’t use the word “pet,” even if the dog spends its off hours with the handler and their family.
Nope, they use the word partner. Because much like a two-legged partner, their four-legged police officers have their partner’s back. It’s an undying loyalty built through years of bonding that should be the envy of all other police officers.
For that reason, and a few more, we’re happy to hear new Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner say that some sort of remembrance for all dearly departed K-9s, and not just those who died while still on active duty, should be on its way.
Right now, memorials for HPD K-9s who died while still on active duty are placed on a wall inside the Public Safety Building. Warner’s idea to remember even the departed retired dogs, is a nice touch.
At her former department in Abington Township Police Department in Montgomery County, Pa., where Warner was deputy chief, there’s a memorial in a small grassy area near the parking lot.
We like this idea.
We’re sure all those who worked with Shadow — and especially his partner, Cpt. Carl Cline — would like it as well.
