At first, it sounded like a juvenile delinquent trying to be edgy. Someone took to the Public Safety Building parking lot to scribble “In Satan We Trust” on police cars.
It turns out, however, it’s a much sadder situation than your run-of-the-mill vandal engaging in hooliganism for a few childish yucks.
And now, we have some serious questions.
Christopher Parlette, 45, of Harrisonburg, is charged with felony property damage and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon — he had a small knife in his bag — following the graffiti discovery Sunday night.
Jail staff deemed him unfit to appear before a judge on Monday. Prosecutors said he is on suicide watch. A magistrate’s report says Parlette has a long history of mental illness. His court appearance Tuesday doesn’t give us much hope that his mental health improved in the interim.
“The lord’s kingdom,” Parlette said, when asked by Judge John Hart if he had a job during questioning to appoint an attorney to represent him.
Parlette continued to mumble incoherently throughout the proceeding, and Hart denied him bond until a preliminary hearing on April 7.
Unless there’s more to this story, the priorities of our institutions involved here seem to be out of whack.
Forget appointing an attorney — has someone appointed a mental health professional to evaluate and treat this man? How is someone so clearly in need of help going to get it sitting in the Rockingham County Jail for the next eight weeks or until the case is resolved? What resources are there to ensure he doesn’t get worse? And why did he end up there in the first place while experiencing something that, hopefully, most of us and our loved ones never will?
Perhaps most importantly, how did we get to the point where our first priority is to punish a man for doodling on police cars before getting him the assistance he so clearly needs?
We certainly hope you and your loved ones never experience a mental health emergency as this man appears to be going through.
But what if you did? What if that was your father, brother, son, nephew?
It happened to the son of a man whose story you probably know, and it should have spurred the changes needed to ensure Parlette didn’t end up where he is.
It’s been over six years since state Sen. Creigh Deeds’ son, Gus, stabbed him several times in a horrific attack before Gus killed himself.
Deeds still carries the physical and emotional scars of that tragic day, and he has fought for mental health reform in Virginia ever since.
If Mr. Parlette simply rots in jail and nothing is done to address his underlying problem, it will be a sign that Mr. Deeds’ fight is far from over.
