Imagine our excitement when we saw the headline “Va. Allocates $20M For Broadband Infrastructure Projects.”
The grants were given out as part of the second round of the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), which is administered by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
Surely, we thought, Rockingham County would be on the latest list of 11 projects that will receive funding to connect people to the ever-important internet. So, we searched and searched, checking off the names of localities and waited to see our fair lands.
“Mount Rogers Planning District Commission and Point Broadband.” Sure, that’s rural. But that’s also Southwest Virginia and that broadband network will now be extended in Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties. Not knocking those folks down there, it’s needed just as badly.
“Matthew County and Atlantic Broadband.” Nope, not us.
“Albemarle and Century Link.” Ooh, we’re getting closer. And reading that about 100 miles of fiber-optic cable on the other side of the Blue Ridge is going to be constructed is pretty cool. But still, that’s not Rockingham.
The list goes on and on, with the biggest tease “Augusta County and MGW/Lingo,” because, well, that’s right next door.
Alas, no Rockingham. It leaves us wondering, yet again, when our turn will come. Because our rural areas — and we’re talking mere steps outside of Harrisonburg — need it.
If virtual learning didn’t bring that to the forefront, the start of the COVID vaccine rollout should have, when the only way to sign up was to head online. Thankfully, the latter is fixed and the former appears to be coming to an end. But until we see fiber-optic cables getting installed, our need for quick, affordable internet access never will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.