The city of Harrisonburg plans to hire a consulting firm to help find its next police chief. Forgive us for not throwing a parade on behalf of the ingenuity behind this idea.
The last time the role was vacant, the city paid $27,000 to a Cincinnati company for 67 applications, of which The Novak Consulting Group recommended 11. The city ended up hiring Eric English in summer 2018. It would have seemed to work out fine, until English — a veteran of the Richmond Police Department whose work locally was praised by government and community leaders — resigned two years later to take a higher-paying job closer to home in Henrico County.
Can't blame the guy — who wouldn't take the offer? Be that as it may, Harrisonburg finds itself, again, looking for a police chief.
This time, however, city spokesperson Michael Parks said Harrisonburg will save thousands of dollars because of a clause in the contract that kicked in if English stayed for less than two years.
But still, money is money. And now, with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, saving money should be paramount.
Here's a fun but terrible idea: include a clause in the next chief's contract stipulating that if the cost of the search firm that hired them is more than the depreciation of their city-owned car before they leave, they're on the hook for the difference.
Here's a less-terrible idea: Save the taxpayers a few bucks and do the search in-house.
The Virginia Municipal League and Virginia Association of Counties have a job board, for Pete's sake. It seems unlikely Harrisonburg wouldn't have received Eric English's resume had it posted the job there without the “help” of an Ohio company.
Not to mention the fact that Gabriel Camacho, English's No. 2, and others in the department might be well-suited to take on the responsibility. Why not start there?
In any case, we'd like to think City Manager Eric Campbell, his staff and City Council can find the right person for the job with the resources available to them.
An out-of-state consulting firm's bill may be a fraction of a percent of the city budget, but that's not really the point.
Regardless, Harrisonburg's elected and appointed officials should be more than capable of finding a good police chief candidate on their own.
