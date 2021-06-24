There’s nothing wrong with paying for a study to figure out how to pull a struggling golf course out of the red, or at least break even. However, when the Harrisonburg City Council decided to do just that with the hope of slapping a Band-Aid on the hemorrhaging Heritage Oaks Golf Course, it’s not wrong to expect some new answers.
Sadly, that’s not what the council got when, on Tuesday, Williamsburg-based Golf Business Advisors, which conducted a study of the golf course, made its presentation to the governing board.
Key business plan recommendations included discontinuing season passes with carts, increasing fees by 10% per year and considering additional facilities on the grounds to offer putt-putt, pickleball, concerts and movies, according to the study’s executive summary.
It’s obvious that by offering more things and bringing more people to the course more money will come in. Dollars don’t walk themselves anywhere.
So, why, pray tell, did the city spend a dime to get told all that?
Sorry, but we were expecting more. We were expecting a hard-line plan that offered solutions to the municipally owned course that, over the past five years, has lost the city an average of $460,000 annually.
There were other solutions offered, such as a championship competition this summer and putting together a full tournament slate next year (and hopefully for the years following). Other solutions put on the table by the study were setting hours from 7 a.m. to sundown in golf season, changes to the par-three course, changing the point of sales system and linking online tee time reservations, expanding food and beverage service in house, and developing a sales and marketing plan.
Granted, all great ideas, but ideas that any good meeting of the minds in the city could have and should have come up with. This all could have been figured out through a committee or getting and following resident input minus the price tag the city OK’d.
When a city decides to own a golf course, it has to get creative. It has to do different things to keep the greens bringing in the green. It shouldn’t have to spend any dollars to be told that. Creativity and outside-the-box thinking shouldn’t be an option, it’s a must.
Sure, we can all tell ourselves that the cost for the study was not to exceed $22,500. But $22K spent is $22K spent.
And it’s disheartening when that money doesn’t bring in any ideas a group of residents — made up of those wanting to keep the course and against it — could have come up with on their own.
