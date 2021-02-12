First lady Jill Biden is reviving an idea, hoping a rebuilding of the economy during her husband’s administration will include free access to community college. She’s right, of course, that education and training will be essential both to digging out of the slump created by the pandemic. But her push is light on specifics.
“We have to get this done. And we have to do it now. That’s why we’re going to make sure that everyone has access to free community college and training programs,” she said during a virtual legislative summit hosted by the Association of Community College Trustees.
One has to wonder how the Bidens plan to pay for all that. Average annual tuition and fees at a community college cost $3,730 last year.
So what is the Biden Administration proposing? Do we want the community and technical colleges to become part of the public school system? Given some of the failings of the public schools, that might not be the best idea.
Lawmakers must ask a lot of questions, should this plan ever reach them.
Community colleges “are our most powerful engine of prosperity,” Biden said. Perhaps so. But as wonderful as the idea sounds, the devil is in the details; and right now, we don’t have any.
