Next month, when state lawmakers meet for a special session to divvy up Virginia’s $4.3 billion share of American Rescue Plan funding, they’ll be faced with some easy decisions.
Gov. Ralph Northam has called for investing $700 million to expand broadband infrastructure and $353 million in relief for small businesses and hard-hit industries like tourism, among a plethora of other ideas.
These two should take center stage.
We’ve already opined on the importance of far-reaching, and affordable, internet in our area. But it’s always worth mentioning again. During the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic when many of us were forced to learn — and work — from home, the lack of high-speed internet in many parts of our area was thrust into the spotlight. How can we even the educational playing field when plenty of our local students don’t have proper equipment?
The truth is, we can’t.
The second, relief for small businesses and other hard-hit industries, is just as important. No matter what you thought about state governments “shutting things down” to curb the spread of the virus, those shutdowns happened, and now it’s time for the government to help ease those businesses out of the pit they were forced to descend into.
Northam is calling for $250 million to go toward the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund, which provides grants to small businesses and nonprofits. Demand has been high for the program.
The governor also proposed allocating $50 million for Virginia Tourism Corp. initiatives and $53 million for other small business programs, including a fund intended to jump-start industrial projects.
We’re not going to rank those in order of importance, because both provide jobs and livelihoods for plenty, and both are pretty symbiotic, but it’s our fervent hope that the Rebuild VA gets its due.
People brave enough to start their own small business have plenty to worry about. They’re taking a pretty big chance and the costs can be burdensome for any small startup. A little help from the government on that front shouldn’t be too big of an ask.
And, frankly, it’s the right thing to do when the money is out there.
