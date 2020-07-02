While the rest of the world was preoccupied with other things this spring and summer, Iranian leaders — despite a severe COVID-19 epidemic in their own country, were busy creating another threat.
Iran has continued to increase its stockpile of enriched uranium, needed to build the nuclear weapons for which the regime has been aiming. Such stockpiling violates agreements Tehran has with numerous other nations.
International Atomic Energy Agency officials said a few weeks ago that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile increased by more than 50% during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.
U.S. officials already have slapped economic sanctions on Iran. Clearly, however, more cooperation is needed from other nations to prevent Iran from becoming a full-blown nuclear power.
