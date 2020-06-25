West Virginia officials revealed last week that another $12 million in federal funding has been received for Corridor H. That may be enough to complete the road, they noted.
Not really. Corridor H is nearly completed from Elkins, W.Va., to the state's border with Virginia, near Wardensville. But for many years, Virginia officials have balked at building the few miles of highway needed to connect Corridor H to Interstate 81 in the Shenandoah Valley.
Va. 259 corridor residents near Broadway have voiced hopes that when Corridor H, an expansion of U.S. 48 in the works for decades, is finished, it will help to draw truck traffic off the roadway, a belief echoed by transportation officials.
The stretch of highway in the northern section of Rockingham County has seen six fatal crashes between 2014 and 2019, according to statistics provided by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Until that connection with I-81 is done, Corridor H's purpose, opening up an entire quadrant of West Virginia to the Eastern Seaboard and maybe, just maybe, making Brocks Gap Road a bit safer for drivers, will not be achieved fully.
Here's hoping federal officials can convince the folks in Richmond to allow that to happen.
