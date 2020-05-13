One of his players said it best when asked to describe Chris Cofer.
"Mr. Clover Hill," said Blake Sipe. "That's how we all described him."
And that's how everyone should remember Cofer, the 46-year-old staple of the Rockingham County Baseball League who died last week. The news of his death sent a wave of sadness through the close-knit community in which he coached. It also hit his players and former teammates hard.
If you had any interaction with Cofer — a quick-to-laugh, gentle-voiced man — you were probably hit with a bit of sadness, too. All it took was two quick minutes of talking to him postgame, pregame or during the game to figure out that Cofer got it.
He understood what he was doing — coaching in a backyard league where the only thing on the line was community pride, not millions of dollars in bonus money. He understood it was fun, but you still had to play with the same intensity you did in high school, college and, for a few of the players, in the big leagues.
"We'll get back at it tomorrow," is what Cofer would say after a loss in the RCBL championship series he found himself in seemingly every year.
Then he'd smile and ask how you were doing.
We still don't know if there will be a Rockingham County Baseball League season in 2020 and, of course, right now there are bigger things to worry about. And one of those things is Cofer's family — his wife, Whitney, and two daughters, Madison and Macy — along with the countless loved ones and a Clover Hill community who bear the brunt of this loss.
Yes, Buck Bowman Park, that jewel in the shadow of Shenandoah Mountain, remains. That light pole will still sit smack dab in the middle of left field and, when the games are played again, there will be the beloved "sun delays" and Buck Burgers. Julie and Chris Morris, seated high inside that metal box above home plate, will still announce the starting lineups and who's up to bat. But what there won't be is Chris Cofer in the flesh and blood.
That's going to hurt for a long while.
(1) comment
Great editorial. Mr. Cofer will be missed by many.
