In the next few weeks, we plan on starting a different kind of column. A column that will feature stories that should resonate with all of us. Stories of ordinary people with extraordinary stories.
What are your stories? What are the stories of your neighbor, your co-worker, your friends? What have they overcome?
It could be the elderly woman at the retirement home, or the kid down the street who’s finding their way. It could be a single parent somehow making everything work, a refugee, or an incarcerated person or their family.
It could be someone who has struggled with substance use, mental illness, grief, physical illness but has come out the other side.
We want stories of redemption, salvation, selflessness, courage. Even better if it comes from an unexpected place.
We want the truth about challenges and trauma. We want the whole story. We want to be inspired and humbled. To be reminded of our own humanity, and the humanity of those around us.
These are the stories we’re looking for, the hidden gems, waiting to be uncovered. The untold stories. The stories that remind us of what we ordinary people can do, and what we can be.
If you know someone like this, send an email to jsacco@dnronline.com.
We’re looking forward to hearing from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.