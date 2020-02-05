Since taking the top job at the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, Gerald Gatobu has been listening.
And he wants to hear more.
This is a good thing. Nay, this is a great thing.
Gatobu said hearing from the people about their experiences and how the transportation system can improve can only help. He said he also does the same for bus operators, as they are on the front lines of the department’s services.
“They have really good ideas because they’re the ones out there,” he said.
Cue our applause, because in a city such as Harrisonburg with a major state university sitting right in the middle of it all, a thriving public transportation system is pivotal to help ease traffic on our roads and get those without the benefit of a car to the places they need to be.
Of course, the Friendly City is no Big Apple, and we don’t expect a multibillion dollar transportation budget or a subway system, but we do expect our local public transportation to be an easy — and cheap for users — source to get around town in a pinch.
The fact that Gatobu is willing to listen is a boon for all of us.
He estimated the city will get three new buses in the upcoming fiscal year, and next year it will look to acquire more.
And he has other plans, too.
“We want to try and get a transfer center in the city and a park-ride lot,” Gatobu said.
Yes, that would be great.
He said such a transfer center could reduce congestion along U.S. 33 and Interstate 81 and lessen the demand for downtown parking.
Reduce traffic along Market Street and I-81 while opening up some downtown parking? Yes, we’re listening.
Gatobu said he’s also looking to get funding from the state and will be looking into a feasibility study.
“I think that would be really good for the community,” he said.
We agree. And if he’s willing to listen to residents, and he’s made that known, then Gatobu appears to be good for the community as well.
