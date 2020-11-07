Sure, today you’re still concerned about the presidential election and, no doubt, the flurry of lawyers both sides are going to send out.
Talk about a 2000 redux.
But, in the city of Harrisonburg, there should be some concern about the lack of knowledge from some voters when it came to the City Council elections.
Granted, a few who spoke to the Daily News-Record were James Madison University students and convincing someone, who may or may not be from the area, to care about the local government of the city they now live in is a tough sell.
But a few who talked to us were locals. And those locals should have known the issues in play when it came to local government. And, here in the city, there are plenty. The future of Heritage Oaks Golf Course? Affordable housing? Infrastructure? Tax rates? Pick a card, any card.
We get it, it’s the national elections that draw most of the attention, but we heard from voters who didn’t even fill in the boxes on the city council portion of their ballot. Why?
Maybe the COVID-19 pandemic played a part, not having in-person debates and/or forums and being forced to rely on Zoom talks with all the candidates is, again, a tough sell for those used to hearing the issues live.
But, still, people need to pay attention. An informed voter is a real voter and the right voter. There were plenty of news outlets, this one included, that highlighted the City Council race from start to its yet-to-be-official finish. For all this talk about the all-too-real news deserts around the country — areas that don’t have reliable places to get the news — Harrisonburg is certainly not on the list.
And that’s the sad part in all of this. With plenty of places to choose from to get their news, some chose not to get it at all when it came to a local election — the most important of them all, where it all starts.
Next time, get informed. The best voter is an informed one.
