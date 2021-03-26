Most of us have a tendency to look back on our youth through a filter. Our antics were harmless … kids will be kids. When we are reminded how reckless we were, we tend to go into a defensive stance. We did nothing wrong, and young people doing the same thing now shouldn’t be in trouble for it, either.
A horrifying recent incident comes from Virginia Commonwealth University, where 19-year-old Adam Oakes died after an alleged hazing incident. It is absurd that hazing of any kind is still viewed as an acceptable part of fraternity or sorority life.
But kids not too far removed from high school grew up on stories about the glories of others’ college days. They have been told this is tradition. It is the way it has always been.
It is hard for adults to punish young people for doing something they did at that age. Doing so means acknowledging the adults were in the wrong, way back when, too. It is easier to smile and use phrases like “they get it honestly,” or “we were just like that at their age.”
Enough.
Parents and the adults guiding these organizations must make clear this behavior is unequivocally wrong. Fraternities and sororities must understand the adults in their lives will no longer cling to their own mistakes as justification for bad behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.