When the speakers were done and the over 1,000 strong filed out of Liberty Park and headed south on Liberty Street, you still heard their voices in the silence.
It was deafening, broken only by the moving of feet and the occasional chatter.
Everybody should hear them. You should hear the fists thrust into the air, the arms held high above their heads, the signs waved. People are tired. The black community, especially, is tired. And in Harrisonburg, on Monday — some with arms linked, others holding hands — the Friendly City lived its welcome-to-sign moniker.
Black, white and all the hues in between marched in silence. George Floyd, the African American man who died after his neck was pinned under police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, was the latest in a long list of names we have the right to be tired and angry about.
According to research group Mapping Police Violence, 1,099 people were killed by police last year, a decrease from 1,143 in 2018. An analysis from The Washington Post found that between Jan. 1, 2015, and May 28, 2020, more black people were killed per million by police than any other racial group and at more than twice the rate of white Americans in proportion to the U.S. population.
“Mr. Floyd is just one in a long list of people who have died at the hands of police brutality in this country. … We watched it over and over as he called out for his mother, for his breath. … I didn’t know whether to throw up or cry,” said local NAACP President Monica Robinson. “It’s up to a new generation to shape strategies that best fit the times. We have to be that new generation.”
Robinson is right; it is up to the new generation to make sure the wrongs of the past are righted, to shape the strategies, to end this nonsense and to make sure the past generations understand that the status quo just won’t stand anymore.
“We’ve been saying this stuff for a long time and people just haven’t been listening,” said Ben Nelson, a black man who grew up in Grottoes but now lives in Harrisonburg.
Finally, when the group of protesters — all ages, all races, all colors — turned into the shadows of the buildings downtown, someone picked up a bullhorn.
“No justice,” a voice boomed.
“No peace,” came the responses.
Then came the names: “Say his name.” “George Floyd.” “Say her name.” “Breonna Taylor.”
The list went on. The silent march was silent no more.
Let all of us never be silent again.
(1) comment
While what happened to Floyd is regrettable and was probably partially due to his fentanyl and meth intoxication it's indicative of a larger problem of experienced cops simply walking away. Considering the abuse that's been heaped on them the last few years you can scarcely blame them.
A cop is 18 X more likely to be killed by a black man than a black man is to be killed by a cop.
Where are the marches for Tessa Majors and David Dorn ?
And the rioting, looting, burning and murder...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.