Want to march on your state capitol and demand your governor open back up for business? Make sure you’re wearing a face mask (not ironically, of course), hold your signs up high and have at it. For your own sake and everybody else, just make sure you’re 6 feet apart, please, and do it peacefully.
Protesting anything is your right and a darn good one to have. It’s something we should never take for granted.
Want to scream and yell at health care workers? Hang on a moment there. Because while Americans yelling at Americans has become a sad norm as of late in this country, it’s even sadder when it takes place during a time when we need to come together even more. These health care workers have a first-hand grasp of what COVID-19 is doing to people, and if they want to peacefully beseech protesters to please, go home, for all our sake, they shouldn’t be yelled at like they were during anti-lockdown protests last month in Denver.
They should be acknowledged and thanked.
Call us old fashioned, but chastising someone who’s just trying to help doesn’t float on our waters.
We know, we’re asking a lot here during our current sad-sack political climate, but can we at least agree that now is the time when we, as a country, should be backing up our health care workers? Thankfully here, in our little slice of the Shenandoah Valley, we have parades to thank them, flickering lights to let them know we’re thinking of them and signs hung throughout a parking lot saluting them at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
We’re setting the gold standard. We should continue to do so.
