Between March and December, there was a 22% increase in the use of local food banks compared to the same nine months in 2019.
This, to be blunt, is heartbreaking.
Heading into the pandemic, nobody really knew what the immediate impacts would be, short of lost lives and strained hospitals. Outside of that, all we had were guesses. Then the state stepped in with a stay-at-home order and strained small businesses and, in turn, put people out of work. Then, and only then, did we fear what the endgame would be — people going hungry.
Nobody should go without food and water. And, thankfully, we have local organizations that have stepped up. Last month, reporter Ian Munro chronicled a day at Hope Distributed, where residents of the city and county lined up to put something in their pantry and refrigerator. The story was shocking and unnerving.
Local residents, hungry residents, feeling as through the walls were closing in -- having to choose between rent, mortgage, utilities and feeding themselves and their families. A scary heartbreaking navigation between Scylla and Charybdis.
It's no wonder frustration built as Congress hemmed and hawed for months trying to figure out how best to help the American people. Nobody blames anybody for feeling left out.
It's a problem that doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon, either. The recent $600 stimulus check that some of us saw drop into our checking accounts this week won't do much. That paltry amount won't cover half a month's rent or a mortgage, let alone leave enough to put a gallon of milk in the fridge and a box of oats in the pantry.
That leaves some Americans with no other choice.
"I looked up food banks, waited for too long because of my pride and not wanting to take anything from people who may be homeless," said Kari Justice, a grandmother from Harrisonburg.
We should be thankful for these local organizations and individuals — too many to mention — that continue to make sure food banks stay full with enough to help all comers. The latest ones — The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, the Rotary Club of Harrisonburg and Hope Distributed partnering to distribute free food to anyone in the area after collecting over the next two weeks — are continuing a local trend of help.
The reality is, however, that more is going to be needed unless things change quickly, unless Washington steps up to the plate and does its job as the cleanup hitter in the take-care-of-the-country lineup.
Let's hope. And let's continue to do what we can to make sure our neighbors aren't going hungry.
