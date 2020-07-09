On the other side of Shenandoah Mountain in West Virginia, there is a comeback nobody wanted to witness — COVID-19. The disease seems to be roaring back after a period of weeks during which Mountain State residents had it on the run.
For a few weeks after the coronavirus made its entry into the United States, West Virginia enjoyed the distinction of not recording a single case. Then, after the first diagnosis of COVID-19 was recorded, it took more than three weeks for the total to reach 500 in the state.
During last week alone, 505 new cases were recorded. That took the total of active coronavirus cases to 826. The COVID-19 death toll in West Virginia has nearly reached 100.
It appears many of the new diagnoses are linked to churches and to people returning from out-of-state vacations. Myrtle Beach, a popular getaway for West Virginians, has become a hotspot. As of Monday, Horry County, S.C., where the beach resort area is located, had recorded a cumulative total of 4,482 cases of COVID-19 — and 54 deaths.
Gov. Jim Justice, clearly alarmed by the upsurge in infections in West Virginia, on Monday issued an order that people in all buildings, public and private (except for their homes) must wear masks. There is no penalty for disobeying.
The state’s initial success in battling COVID-19 may have made Mountain State residents complacent about the disease. If so, that attitude needs to be replaced by a determination to beat a threat we had on the run for a time.
Can we expect the same in Virginia? Who knows, but with a comeback so close to us, it reminds us here in the Valley to remain vigilant against this virus.
