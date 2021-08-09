We always thought the Cheese Ministry was a good idea.
In 2017, Rockingham Cooperative employee Keith Turner pitched the idea as a way to help struggling dairy farmers. Through the ministry, monetary donations are collected to purchase cheese to be distributed to families in need.
Harrisonburg Baptist Church helps distribute cheese from the Cheese Ministry to food pantries in the area.
“That’s how it really started,” Turner said. “It expanded really quick.”
Then, along came Mount Solon farmer Eric Simmons.
“I’ve worked with Keith through Rockingham Cooperative for a while,” Simmons said. “I mentioned we were doing the beef and we had a lot, so I wondered if he had some ideas on what to do with it and also be able to help people.”
Turns out, Turner had been thinking about expanding to include beef distribution as well under the same concept.
On July 27, the effort yielded 1,000 pounds of beef and 10,000 pounds of cheese for nonprofits locally and beyond, with distribution targeting the poorest counties in Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky.
One of the local recipients was Mercy House, a nonprofit that combats poverty and homelessness in Harrisonburg.
Shannon Porter, executive director, said the families the organization serves were “shocked” to hear Mercy House would be offering locally raised, high-quality ground beef and short ribs as part of its food assistance.
“Often food pantries like ours are only able to provide dry goods and canned food, but it’s things like meat, eggs, cooking oil, butter and milk that are needed to make a quality meal,” he said. “When we get donations like this one, it’s special.”
As we said before, we always thought the Cheese Ministry was a good idea. Adding beef to the mix, helping more farmers and providing more nutritious food to families in need? Well, that's a great idea.
