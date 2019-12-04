We don’t get it. Really. Apparently, according to The Associated Press, there is some sort of stigma attached to those who attend two-year colleges.
As the AP reported, a Perrysburg, Ohio, college president decided to do something about the stigma. Steve Robinson, of Owens Community College, began his campaign, #EndCCStigma, last spring.
Since then, it has attracted national attention. Recently, the campaign released a video including students, faculty and staff from 18 community colleges throughout Ohio.
“There really is a stigma against community colleges,” Robinson told the AP. “It doesn’t have anything to do with our quality. This negative perception isn’t from people reacting to bad experiences. It’s just ignorance.”
Indeed it is. Not everyone is cut out for community or technical colleges, the same as not everyone is suited for four-year degree institutions.
But for many students, including both recent high school graduates and adults seeking new career paths, two-year colleges are just the thing.
Some students choose to stay at home and save money by getting their first two years of higher education out of the way at community colleges, then transferring to four-year degree institutions.
Others choose to learn trades ranging from welding to nursing, and go straight into the work force. A substantial number leave college for paychecks that are the envy of some holders of baccalaureate degrees.
Again, we truly don’t understand why anyone would look down his or her nose at community colleges. They are an alternative track to higher education that, for many people, is a godsend.
(2) comments
Too many people have bought into the lie that one needs a 4-year degree to make a good living. This simply is not true. Anyone who goes $100k into debt to obtain a piece of paper allowing him to work for $15-20 per hour is crazy. Learn a trade like HVAC, plumbing, or electrical and make much, much more money without spending the next 15-20 years paying off debt you don't need.
Bb: I agree. The skill trades are good work and provide an opportunity to run your own business after a few years, and are a great choice for some.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.