In more contentious parts of the commonwealth and the country, teachers have been labeled the proverbial “bad guy” by some, painted with the broadest of brushes as those responsible for keeping students out the classroom.
Thankfully, that has not been the case locally in public forums and at meetings, or at least not that we’re aware of. That’s a good thing, since we’re guessing that most teachers and school employees in our area want to stay healthy and most, if not all, probably want to get back in the school buildings just as much as students and their parents long for a return.
Our two local public school systems have been doing it right, slowly opening the classrooms as COVID-19 numbers have leveled off and, in some places, gone down. All the while those educators, much like their students, were locked into a new world of online learning.
Few expected online learning to last this long. And, to be frank, there’s nobody really to blame for that. Safety was, and should have been, a priority when it came to our local classrooms.
But now, as even more students are returning to class, so too are more teachers and staff.
After a trying year, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards and his Rockingham County counterpart, Oskar Scheikl, have both proposed raises for employees in their 2021-22 fiscal year budgets.
As of right now, a raise of 2.5% is being proposed for county school employees while Richards upped his proposal of 4% two weeks ago to 5% on Tuesday as state and federal financial contributions continue to get adjusted.
Of course, things can change and, ultimately, it’s the City Council and county Board of Supervisors who have final say in approving those budgets. But, the mere idea of those raises has that warm and fuzzy feeling.
It should go without saying that education of our children should be paramount. And we’re not just talking about locally. It’s also important to note that it was these employees who worked tirelessly to make sure students got the learning packets they needed and, in many places locally, made sure children who depended on school meals were fed.
It’s good to see that our public schools’ leaders are wanting to reward those that make it all happen.
Especially after the year (and counting) they had.
