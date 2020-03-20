It seems like a month ago when all this COVID-19 stuff hit us in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
In reality, it's barely been over a week.
(Whew.)
When we caught our breath and finally got our freezers and pantries stocked, we knew, deep down inside, that this part of the Shenandoah Valley would shine.
We've written it once, we've written twice and here we are, writing it again: There's no doubt about it: The people "round these parts" take care of each other. You only read about people throwing punches over paper you throw in toilets happening; you didn't experience it here.
Yep, it's a good place to live and already, people are looking out for each other.
Look no further than Linda Satterwhite and Debra Bontz, who stood outside in the Roses parking lot handing out free bagged lunches to the members of the city's homeless community.
Look no further than Our Community Place revamping its hours to meet the needs of the needy, or the too-many-to-count teachers and administrators at our local schools making sure parents can drive up to grab meals and at-home-study materials for their students.
Or how about the COVID-19 HR Community Response Fund founded this week by the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County? All that's going to do is make sure raised funds will go toward the recovery efforts of nonprofits.
Yes, they're going to need it.
Then, on Thursday, came just another in a long string of "Hey, we got this" locally.
This time it's area economic development groups joining forces with Harrisonburg and Rockingham County officials to support businesses in the city and county cope with an economic impart of this COVID-19 pandemic.
Brian Shull, the economic development director for Harrisonburg, said the city's old loan program has "pivoted" to disaster-impact loans, and businesses that have been established for more than six months can apply for up to $5,000 in interest-free loans.
Members of the task force include the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center, and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, along with the City of Harrisonburg Economic Development Department and the Rockingham Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
The list goes on and on and on. Eventually, however, it circles back around to us, the people of Harrisonburg, the residents of Rockingham County and what we're going to do when the smoke clears and it's OK to head back out to our favorite eating spots, watering holes and hang-out places once everything is safe.
"We are really encouraging the community to support their small businesses," said Peirce Macgill, the assistant director for economic development in Harrisonburg. "This problem is so large it's really going to take the whole community's support, not just governments or nonprofits."
Yep, we're ready to open our wallets to spend our money locally in Harrisonburg, Dayton, Broadway, Timberville, Bridgewater, et al.
And when (and if) that check from the government comes, you better be ready, too.
Plenty of people are counting on that because we're counting on each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.