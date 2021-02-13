How lucky is Plains Elementary School?
Let us tell you how lucky that school in Timberville is — it has J. Kapuchuck as principal.
And, by all accounts, Kapuchuck is an affable fellow who’s not afraid to let his students turn him into an ice cream sundae, or ride them around the schoolyard on the back of a tricycle during recess. He wants kids knocking down the doors to start the school day, not to escape.
Excuse the cliché, but when it comes to being an elementary school principal, he’s the bee’s knees wrapped in cat’s pajamas.
Kapuchuck’s dedication to his students, his teachers and the school was recognized this week. He was bestowed the honor of the 2021 State Leadership Award by the Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.
Through it all, the veteran administrator has remained humble, not forgetting what his real duty is and pushing any credit for his award down the line to the teachers at his school.
Despite the pandemic, Kapuchuck and teachers have been working to add to the culture of the school, whether by installing a book vending machine as a fun reward for good behavior, creating a multicultural mural of influential people from Virginia, the United States and the world, or using a grant from Pilgrim’s Pride to establish an outdoor learning space. The goal is to get kids excited about being in the building.
With Kapuchuck at the helm, Plains Elementary has accomplished that goal and that earned him this high honor.
Again, we ask: how lucky is that school?
